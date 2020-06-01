Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $366,251.49 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $4.49 on Monday, hitting $108.13. 9,318,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

