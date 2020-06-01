Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) EVP Ann Marie Marson Sells 713 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Marie Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $149.32. 167,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.