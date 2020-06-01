Linde PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.963 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Linde has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $202.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

