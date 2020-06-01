Lisk Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00012720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns and Huobi. Lisk has a market capitalization of $152.55 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019549 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004783 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,966,458 coins and its circulating supply is 123,911,846 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbe, Poloniex, YoBit, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io, BitBay, Binance, ChaoEX, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinroom, COSS, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coindeal, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

