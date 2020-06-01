Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $69,972.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,678.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.17 or 0.02491748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.02542722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00488039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00689264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00073007 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00546698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,146,185 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.