Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells C$23,896.00 in Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Abraham Jonker sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$23,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,792.78.

Abraham Jonker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Abraham Jonker purchased 400 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$676.00.

TSE:MND traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.08. 150,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of $182.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

