Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells C$23,896.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Abraham Jonker sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$23,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,792.78.

Abraham Jonker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Abraham Jonker purchased 400 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$676.00.

TSE:MND traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.08. 150,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$2.12. The company has a market cap of $182.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit