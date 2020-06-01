Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 519.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800,780 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $230,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.66. 2,086,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,110. The company has a market cap of $302.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.20 and its 200-day moving average is $288.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

