Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 230.35 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.