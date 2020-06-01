Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $143.27 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $143,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683,845. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

