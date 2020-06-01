Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Mcdonald’s worth $126,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

