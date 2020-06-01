Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $129.94 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.89 or 0.04643714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00053454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 129,928,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,341,463 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

