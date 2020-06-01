Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Up 38.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price shot up 38.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Myovant Sciences traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $16.93, 18,701,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,787% from the average session volume of 991,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 387,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,657,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,151. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.