NAGA Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $16,911.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last week, NAGA has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04711671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

