Nike (NYSE:NKE) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a coverage optimism score of -3.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.54. 4,295,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,842. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

