Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.02.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,834. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

