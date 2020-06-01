Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 6.6% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.81, 36,689,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 33,000,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

