Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys $25,384.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.54. 1,741,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

