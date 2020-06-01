Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.38). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 383,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.89. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

