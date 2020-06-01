Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VNRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,697. VolitionRX has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in VolitionRX during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VolitionRX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRX during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in VolitionRX during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

