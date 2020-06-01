Oxycoin (OXY) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $91,740.92 and $9.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 tokens. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

