Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $26.55

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.55. Pagerduty shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1,379,900 shares.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $528,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,273,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

