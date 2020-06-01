PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Major Shareholder Matthew Sirovich Sells 69,839 Shares

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 69,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $143,868.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. PAVmed Inc has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAVM. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

