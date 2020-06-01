PHI Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,816.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, PHI Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $658,268.31 and approximately $23,816.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.61 or 0.02034819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00181367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029478 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.