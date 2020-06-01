Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

