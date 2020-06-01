PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

PROS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. 533,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. PROS has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,772,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after buying an additional 250,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

