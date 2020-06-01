QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QADA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, QAD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,499. The company has a market cap of $933.17 million, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.03. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $247,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,149,745 shares in the company, valued at $197,403,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,189 shares of company stock worth $3,119,021. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of QAD by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 307,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QAD by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in QAD by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 257,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QAD by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.