Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.28.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,101. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,683 shares of company stock valued at $28,347,905. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

