Richard P. Hamada Sells 2,438 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $4.49 on Monday, hitting $108.13. 9,318,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 422,518 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

