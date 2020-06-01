Rurelec (LON:RUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rurelec (LON:RUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of RUR remained flat at $GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rurelec has a 1 year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Rurelec Company Profile

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

