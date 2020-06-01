Rurelec (LON:RUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rurelec (LON:RUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.79) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of RUR remained flat at $GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rurelec has a 1 year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Rurelec Company Profile
