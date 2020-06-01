Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 901,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $4,457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,754,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

SAFE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 225,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,708. Safehold has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

