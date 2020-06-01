SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

SAP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.51. The stock had a trading volume of 647,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,141. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

