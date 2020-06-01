Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about Saputo (TSE:SAP) has trended extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.08.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
