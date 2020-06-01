Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

STSA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $455.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,470 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 558,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

