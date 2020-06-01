Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$7.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

