Schlumberger Limited. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Schlumberger has raised its dividend by an average of 433.3% per year over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 277.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,666.7%.

NYSE SLB opened at $18.47 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

