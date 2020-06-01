Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 8,141,982 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 125.33%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.