Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Plans to Raise $300 Million in June 5th IPO

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) expects to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, Shift4 Payments generated $775.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $49.8 million. The company has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Citizens Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Telsey Advisory Group were co-managers.

Shift4 Payments provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States based on total volume of payments processed. We have achieved our leadership position through decades of solving complex business and operational challenges facing our customers: software partners and merchants. For our software partners, we offer a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a proprietary gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions to enhance the value of their software and simplify payment acceptance. For our merchants, we provide a seamless, unified consumer experience as an alternative to relying on multiple providers to accept payments and utilize technology in their businesses. “.

Shift4 Payments was founded in 2019 and has 738 employees. The company is located at 2202 N. Irving St., Allentown, PA 18109, US and can be reached via phone at (888) 276-2108 or on the web at http://www.shift4.com.

