ShipChain Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ShipChain has a market cap of $11.43 million and $548,685.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04711671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.