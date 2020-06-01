SmartCash (SMART) One Day Volume Hits $280,490.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $280,490.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.02463206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.02522841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00478417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00677080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00071593 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Braziliex, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

