SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 458,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,130. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

