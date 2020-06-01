SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of SFTBY stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 458,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,130. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
