Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $11.60 million and $5.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.04598036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00053487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.