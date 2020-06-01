Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBLK. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 11,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,493. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $489.02 million, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

