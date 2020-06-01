Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi Sells 3,218 Shares

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.89. The company had a trading volume of 737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

