Stratis Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bithumb, Trade By Trade and Binance. Stratis has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and $1.31 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006169 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,821,248 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Livecoin, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, Bittrex and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.