Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.30. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,804,600 shares traded.

SLGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

