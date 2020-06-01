Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,167.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Suretly has a market capitalization of $54,033.48 and approximately $1,167.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002366 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

