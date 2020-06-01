Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZPTAF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered Surge Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,221. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

