Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZPTAF shares. Scotiabank downgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered Surge Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,221. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

