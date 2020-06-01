T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP David Oestreicher Sells 3,500 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.90. 2,246,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 344,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

