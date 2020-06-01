TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. DBS Vickers raised shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.19 and a beta of 0.25.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

