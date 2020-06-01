Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $96.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 27 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,880,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TARO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,827. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

